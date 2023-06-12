Columbus man sentenced to 60 years in prison on child molestation charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested one man on multiple counts of child molestation.

In November 2021, investigators began looking into reports of child sexual abuse involving two children, ages 10 and 11. Probable cause was established to charge 31-year-old Carl Creech with three counts off child molestation.

On May 25, 2023, Creech was found guilty on all charges by a jury in Muscogee County Superior Court.

On June 7, 2023, he was sentenced to 60 years with 40 to serve in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

