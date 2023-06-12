Business Break
Columbus PD investigating shooting that injured 1 person near Kendrick High

(WCAX)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department investigates an east Columbus shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Georgetown Drive behind Kendrick High School.

One person was taken to the hospital due to a gunshot wound to the foot.

At this time, no word on any arrests being made or motives established.

News Leader 9 will continue to follow this ongoing investigation. Stay with us for updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

