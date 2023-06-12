Columbus PD investigating shooting that injured 1 person near Kendrick High

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department investigates an east Columbus shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Georgetown Drive behind Kendrick High School.

CPD is investigating a shooting that happened on Georgetown Dr. (behind Kendrick High School) #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) June 12, 2023

One person was taken to the hospital due to a gunshot wound to the foot.

At this time, no word on any arrests being made or motives established.

News Leader 9 will continue to follow this ongoing investigation. Stay with us for updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.