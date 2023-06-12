Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway

Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport. (Credit: WFSB via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Environmental officials killed moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a major airport.

The moose was spotted Friday morning wandering along a road at Bradley International Airport. Officials decided to put the animal down, citing safety concerns for air travelers and drivers along a nearby highway.

“When moose are roaming in high-traffic areas such as airports and public roadways it can be a public safety concern and both DEEP and airport staff are authorized to euthanize a moose if deemed necessary,” James Fowler a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement.

The animal never breached the perimeter fence that protects the airport’s runways, and no flights were affected. The animal had not been injured. It’s unclear why the animal could not be moved. DEEP did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment Sunday.

The DEEP estimates there are between 100-150 moose in Connecticut.

Airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic said officials constantly monitor threats from wildlife in the area and “have comprehensive strategies to ensure that the airport is prepared to handle any wildlife-related situations.”

Bradley International Airport is New England’s second-largest airport, behind only Logan in Boston and serves Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House
Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House
Republican Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley
Meet the Columbus native running for U.S. President
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County deputy arrested, charged with boating under the influence
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
Tour boat capsizes in Erie Canal water tunnel cave in Lockport, New York
Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin, left, is stopped by a security guard while he tries...
Canadian golfer tackled by security trying to celebrate countryman’s win
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail