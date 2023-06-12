INTERVIEW: Girls, Inc. to host 9th annual Strong, Smart, and Bold dinner
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 9th annual Strong, Smart, and Bold Celebration Dinner for Girls, Inc. is coming up soon.
The organization needs your help to make a difference in the lives of the young ladies.
Doctor Gail Burgos, Chief Executive Officer of Girls, Inc. of Columbus, talks to our Cheryl Renee about the dinner. Full interview below:
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.