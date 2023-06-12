Business Break
Investigation for early morning injuring three people underway in Troup County

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting where several people were shot and injured.

Officials reported that on June 11, just after 12:15 a.m., several calls were made to Troup County 911 regarding gunshots and individuals getting hit in the Cannonville Road area.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they observed many people retreating and driving away from the vicinity.

Deputies say investigators were notified that three individuals arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed a large group meeting on Cannonville Road for some party. During the event, gunshots rang out for an unknown reason, striking the victims.

At this time, officials cannot establish any shooters or motives to the crime.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616.

