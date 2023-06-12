Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange Police Department to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

LaGrange Police Department to host free coffee event for community
LaGrange Police Department to host free coffee event for community(Source: City of LaGrange)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department will host a free coffee event for the community.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ is an event that brings the local police department and the residents they serve together to talk about issues and learn more about one another.

“The reason we wanted to host this initiative is to continue to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens we serve,” said LaGrange Officer Bryant Mosley. “We are excited to promote this opportunity where citizens can ask us questions and get to know the officers that are serving them. This is part of the foundation of community policing.”

The coffee event will kick off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Local Groundz - 407 North Greenwood Street.

Additionally, LPD plans to host other ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events on July 13, 20 and 27 at Local Groundz, all beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information on the latest updates for the City of LaGrange, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House
Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House
Republican Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley
Meet the Columbus native running for U.S. President
Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County deputy arrested, charged with boating under the influence
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention

Latest News

What’s in the water? 1,000 pounds of trash in LaGrange
What’s in the water? 1,000 pounds of trash in LaGrange
Muscogee Co. School District offers public meetings over tax rates for public school funding
Muscogee Co. School District offers public meetings over tax rates for public school funding
Girls Inc. announces new chief operating officer
INTERVIEW: Girls, Inc. to host 9th annual Strong, Smart, and Bold dinner
Protestors on 10th and Broadway
Georgia NAACP speaks out against Trump visit, group protests on Broadway