LaGrange Police Department to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department will host a free coffee event for the community.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ is an event that brings the local police department and the residents they serve together to talk about issues and learn more about one another.

“The reason we wanted to host this initiative is to continue to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens we serve,” said LaGrange Officer Bryant Mosley. “We are excited to promote this opportunity where citizens can ask us questions and get to know the officers that are serving them. This is part of the foundation of community policing.”

The coffee event will kick off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Local Groundz - 407 North Greenwood Street.

Additionally, LPD plans to host other ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events on July 13, 20 and 27 at Local Groundz, all beginning at 10 a.m.

