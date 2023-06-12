Business Break
Lanett names Chip Seagle as new head football coach

By Tony Reese
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The search for Lanett High School’s newest head coach has come to a close and the new hire happens to be a familiar face.

According to Lanett High Athletic Director Clifford Story, Chip Seagle will take over the Panthers this fall.

Seagle is a graduate of Troy State University. He has been coaching high school football since 1985 and has coached in over 400 games.

He has experience coaching all over Alabama, but his greatest success came with the Lanett Panthers from 2009-2019.

Seagle was a part of the staff, when the Panthers won two state titles, broke several scoring records, and had many all-state players.

Coach Seagle has previously coached at Dothan High School, Smiths Station, Carroll, Goshen, Muscle Shoals, and most recently at the Heritage School in Newnan.

Seagle lives in Pine Mountain, with his beautiful wife, Miss Tammy. They have six grown children and three grandchildren between them.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

