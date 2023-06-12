Local soccer phenom set to play overseas

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - All athletes can relate when they say they hope to one day take their talents to the next level,

Well, one local high schooler is doing that and then some, she happens to be taking her talents international, and get this she’s only 16.

Let me introduce you to soccer phenom, Adry Alexandra Matias-Maltes.

She’s a Club player of Southern Soccer Academy LaGrange and a student at LaGrange High School, who recently signed to play for Bundesliga Soccer in Germany for the SV Elversberg 07 ball club.

She will be playing for the club’s u17 team, as well as the Women’s 2 team. She’ll also have a shot at the number-one team in the future.

An opportunity she happened to pick up while on vacation in Germany just last year.

Matias-Maltes says she’s lost for words on the opportunity and her coach is excited to help get her ready for what’s to come.

“I was surprised I was speechless, I didn’t think I was good enough until I was told you made the team and you can come next year. We’ll give you a whole team, we’ll give you everything the whole year. I was really surprised at myself,” Matias-Maltes said.

Maitas-Maltes credits her play with her club team, Southern Soccer Academy LaGrange, and her time playing for LaGrange High for preparing her for the challenge ahead.

Her current club coach, Patrick Potts believes the best is yet to come for Matias-Maltes.

“Fly to Germany, and get settled in preparation. And then after that, start her training in mid-July. And of course, academics will be at the forefront. So she will continue high school, and hopefully, this leads to either, college, or even pro,” Potts said.

Potts, a former international professional player himself, will be taking over as Adry’s legal guardian alongside his wife after receiving Adry’s parents’ blessing, as she embarks on this new chapter of her life.

What makes this situation so unique is that Adry is one of the select few to do this, according to one of her other coaches.

“So when I heard about this opportunity I knew this is possibly a once-in-a-lifetime scenario. I can count on one hand, how many people have made national news because of this. So she’s the first and only woman that I’ve heard of even this year to have this opportunity,” Andrew McCrory, one of Adry’s SSA LaGrange coaches said.

Adry says she has mixed emotions about leaving her home and family and friends but is optimistic about the opportunity ahead.

“I am extremely nervous and I’m actually kind of like sad, but I’m really excited to do it and play for this team,” she said.

Matias-Maltes will head over next month and put her talents to the test as she competes against some of the top international talents in the world of women’s soccer.

Best of luck, Adry!

