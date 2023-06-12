Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee Co. School District offers public meetings over tax rates for public school funding

Muscogee Co. School District offers public meetings over tax rates for public school funding
Muscogee Co. School District offers public meetings over tax rates for public school funding
By Erin Rogers
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District held the first meeting on the county’s millage rate on Monday morning.

The district will hold a total of three public meetings in order for the public to ask questions, get clarification and voice concerns.

The millage rate is a property tax rate that is put in place by a school district that goes toward funding public schools. The rate is decided every year depending on the district’s funding needs.

The current millage rate is sitting at 23.321 and is not planned to change.

“That’s important. We are not proposing, nor is there a recommendation to increase or make any changes to the mill rate” Muscogee County Board Chair Patricia Hughley Green said at the first meeting.

Each meeting is open to the public and the next meetings will be held on Monday, June 12 at 5:00 p.m. and Monday June 26 at 6:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the first floor of the Board of Education building at 2960 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House
Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House
Republican Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley
Meet the Columbus native running for U.S. President
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbus
Former President Donald Trump addresses Georgia Republican Convention
Troup County Sheriff's Office logo
Troup County deputy arrested, charged with boating under the influence
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting
1 dead in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

What’s in the water? 1,000 pounds of trash in LaGrange
What’s in the water? 1,000 pounds of trash in LaGrange
What’s in the water? 1,000 pounds of trash in LaGrange
What’s in the water? 1,000 pounds of trash in LaGrange
Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus
Girls Inc. announces new chief operating officer
INTERVIEW: Girls, Inc. to host 9th annual Strong, Smart, and Bold dinner