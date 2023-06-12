Muscogee Co. School District offers public meetings over tax rates for public school funding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District held the first meeting on the county’s millage rate on Monday morning.

The district will hold a total of three public meetings in order for the public to ask questions, get clarification and voice concerns.

The millage rate is a property tax rate that is put in place by a school district that goes toward funding public schools. The rate is decided every year depending on the district’s funding needs.

The current millage rate is sitting at 23.321 and is not planned to change.

“That’s important. We are not proposing, nor is there a recommendation to increase or make any changes to the mill rate” Muscogee County Board Chair Patricia Hughley Green said at the first meeting.

Each meeting is open to the public and the next meetings will be held on Monday, June 12 at 5:00 p.m. and Monday June 26 at 6:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the first floor of the Board of Education building at 2960 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia.

