Muscogee Roller Girls actively recruiting

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Roller derby season is here and the Muscogee roller girls are looking to take the season head-on.

Right now, the organization is hosting a number of recruiting events, their latest one kicking off on Sunday at the Harris County Community Rec Center, a new member boot camp.

“So for this first meeting, people will show up. We’re all set up at different stations, we get to know everybody, we introduce ourselves, and they go through like everyone. They get to meet all the veteran skaters, they get to meet everybody that was Freshmeat last time. And then we gear them, so you don’t have to come with any gear, skates, or equipment. We make sure you have everything, you need. So helmets, elbow pads, knee pads, skates,” Tammy ‘Pierce’, one MSG member said.

Through this boot camp, those that are interested will go through a 10-week training whether they have plans to play or officiate.

Right now the team is in need of more so for officials, just ask derby official “Wicked Chickie”.

“Officials are very important, in the game of roller derby to keep everybody safe and abide by the rules. To clarify, I mean things happen in a millisecond in roller derby. It is a contact sport, it is a contact sport. A lot of eyes on the game and the players,” Sandra ‘Wicked Chickie’ Spivey, one MSG official said.

As one of the lone officials herself, she’s asking for other women to join her.

“We are a women’s flat track roller derby representation for females in the official leagues, is also really important. There are mainly a lot of male perspectives that come into the officials, so having female representation there is awesome,” ‘Wicked Chickie’ said.

But overall for anyone who is interested in joining the organization, one member sums it up.

“Honestly, I think that they can experience empowerment and community. Like it’s a group of women. We are self-run, and you will learn that you are stronger than you realize. Physically and mentally,” Brennan ‘Slim Grim’ Gonzalez, another MSG member said.

And although it is a predominantly skating league, you don’t have to skate to play a part, there are several non-skating officials, and other official positions open.

For more information on information on the organization, visit MSG’s Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.