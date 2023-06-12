Stormy Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our forecast through Thursday will feature a good chance of rain and storms at times, but not a washout on any given day for most. Some of the storms the next few days may be on the strong side, and we can’t rule out some severe thunderstorm warnings at times - heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any of the storms, so be prepared for this if you’re out and about. Lightning is always a major threat from summer storms, so if you see lightning or hear thunder, move things inside as quickly as possible. Temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 80s because of the coverage of rain the next few days. For Friday, it should be the driest day of our forecast, but we’ll still mention isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Father’s Day weekend will feature rain and storm chances with the overall coverage around 30-40% in the PM and evening. Next week, we don’t see a big change in our rain coverage with more rain and storms in the afternoon and evening and highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The mugginess really settles in and sticks around in the forecast period.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.