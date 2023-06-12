Business Break
Unsettled week of weather ahead

Tyler’s forecast
Passing showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. The Storm Team 9 Forecast calls for rain to become more widespread Wednesday and Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep the rain gear handy as several rounds of showers and storms are anticipated through at least Wednesday or Thursday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Monday. It will be warm, humid and breezy at times with a chance of passing showers and storms at any time. Rain coverage for the rest of the day will be around 30% with plenty of dry hours. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Variable cloud cover tonight with isolated storms possible, mainly south along a stationary front. Lows in the in the mid to upper 60s.

That front will meander back and forth over the coming days and as disturbances ride along it, we’ll have off and on storms. Tuesday looks like we’ll have a 40-50% rain coverage with showers and storms around, some strong to severe. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our highest rain coverage (around 70%) this week is expected to be from Tuesday night through Wednesday and maybe part of Thursday. Again, several waves of rain and strong storms are expected. Localized street and river flooding is possible with 3-5 inches of rainfall in the forecast across the valley.

Right now, Friday looks a little drier as the front finally fizzles. A few isolated storms are still possible, but our highs will be pushed back up to near 90 degrees. Typical summertime heat for Father’s Day weekend is expected with a chance of storms around. Make sure you stay alert to changing weather conditions and keep up-to-date by downloading the WTVM Weather app.

