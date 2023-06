COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has left lanes blocked on I-185 in Columbus.

The wreck occurred on I-185 northbound - between Macon Road and Manchester Expressway.

Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus (Source: WTVM)

One lane of traffic is open at exits 7A and 7B.

Drivers should proceed in the area with caution.

