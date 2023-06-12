What’s in the water? 1,000 pounds of trash in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - While the city of LaGrange relies on the Chattahoochee River for their water, the river itself easily becomes polluted with trash from their own community.

“It’s coming from our roadways, from our neighborhoods, and urban areas,” Director of the Middle Chattahoochee Regional Office Henry Jacobs said.

A couple years ago, the city government partnered with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper as part of their “Leave LaGrange Better than We Found it” campaign. Lagrange’s new mayor, Willie Edmondson, says he plans to keep this going and get the community involved through their “Shut Down and Pick Up” events.

“We shut the city down, and the city employees, they volunteer to go out and pick trash up,” Mayor Edmondson said.

The Riverkeeper group worked to create “trash traps” to catch garbage as it floats downstream.

Jacobs says the focus is on keeping the creeks free of plastic and Styrofoam and stopping it from moving further downstream.

“Our neighbors downstream city of West Point on down to Columbus, we’re removing that trash before it gets to them,” Jacobs said.

Since June of last year, the two traps in LaGrange have collected a record amount of more than 1,000 pounds of trash.

“Today we’ve collected about 25 pounds of trash. That’s pretty average for a week, but sometimes we will see a lot more than that, especially when we have a lot more rainfall that is pushing more trash into the creeks,” Jacobs said.

While the trash traps are collecting plenty, the experts say the best way to reduce pollution is getting help from the community.

The next community pickup for “Leave LaGrange Better than We Found it” is taking place on August 26.

