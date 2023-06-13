Business Break
Alert Center Action Day Wednesday

Derek’s Forecast!
Severe weather is possible the next few days, especially Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail are...
Severe weather is possible the next few days, especially Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - By summer standards, Wednesday is shaping up to carry a pretty significant threat of severe weather to the area. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the day, including the morning, evening, and night. The main concerns will be damaging winds, very large hail, and flooding rains to go along with plenty of lightning. The tornado risk is higher than we typically see for summer, but it would still be considered low. Either way, make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings as we take you through the day and night. Thursday will feature more rain and storms at times, and we can’t rule out some strong ones in the mix. Look for much drier weather on Friday with highs climbing back to the upper 80s and lower 90s after a few days in the lower 80s when we see more storms and clouds. For Father’s Day weekend, our weather will stay stormy at times, but the coverage won’t be as high as what we are anticipating the next few days. Be prepared if you have plans to celebrate with dad outside on what will be a warm and muggy day regardless. Next week still looks stormy at times with a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms through next Wednesday.

Mainly PM storms Tuesday, Even more unsettled mid-week
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Stormy Days Ahead
This week, rain coverage is expected to be highest Wednesday and maybe Thursday.
Unsettled week of weather ahead