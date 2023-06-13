Auburn police arrest woman for felony warrants concering card fraud

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman is arrested in Auburn on felony warrants involving credit/debit card fraud.

The Auburn Police Department says on June 9, 40-year-old Crystal Marie Floyd was arrested for an incident happening two days prior. Auburn police spoke with a victim who stated multiple cards were used to make unauthorized purchases.

Police developed Floyd as a suspect and obtained felony arrest warrants for two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Following her arrest, she was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $3,000 bond.

