Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn police arrest woman for felony warrants concering card fraud

Crystal Marie Floyd
Crystal Marie Floyd(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman is arrested in Auburn on felony warrants involving credit/debit card fraud.

The Auburn Police Department says on June 9, 40-year-old Crystal Marie Floyd was arrested for an incident happening two days prior. Auburn police spoke with a victim who stated multiple cards were used to make unauthorized purchases.

Police developed Floyd as a suspect and obtained felony arrest warrants for two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Following her arrest, she was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-185 N leave traffic at standstill
2 injured in I-185 N crash, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seeking more info
Columbus man sentenced to 60 years in prison on child molestation charges
Columbus man sentenced to 60 years in prison on child molestation charges
Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus
Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity
Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House
Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House

Latest News

City of Auburn announces Juneteenth closures
Crash on I-185 N leave traffic at standstill
2 injured in I-185 N crash, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seeking more info
Pastries for Parapros
Harris County School District hosts ‘Pastries for Parapros’
Crews battling house fire on Marion Street in Columbus
Crews battling house fire on Marion Street in Columbus