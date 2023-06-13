Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Univesity Camp Safety warns students and nearby residents about suspicious activity at the Melton Student Center.

AU ALERT: Urgent. Suspicious activity at Melton Student Center. Avoid the area while police investigate. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) June 13, 2023

The center is in front of Jordan-Hare Stadium, along Heisman Drive.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area while police investigate.

