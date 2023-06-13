Business Break
City of Auburn announces Juneteenth closures

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn announced its closures in recognition of Juneteenth this upcoming Monday, on June 19.

Public Safety Services will remain on its regular schedules.

As for garbage, trash and recycling pickup, routes will be delayed by one day throughout the week.

The Auburn Public Library will be closed, and book drop-offs will remain open.

All Parks and Recreation facilities except Samford Pool and Yarbough Tennis Center will be closed.

Downtown parking, except for Wright Street Parking, will be free.

