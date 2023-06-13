Columbus City Council discusses Fire & EMS contingency funds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire Department had an emergency after a private company supplying ambulance service to the city decided to end service.

Due to this, the city will now have to supply ambulance services to keep citizens safe.

EMTs answered the call of a 14-year-old in need of medical attention. While these medics from Fire State 6 on Brown Avenue don’t hesitate to make the call to help, Fire Chief Salvatore Scarpa says the fire department is facing an emergency of its own.

“It is our intent to replace the ambulance that was removed from service by one of our private service providers,” said Scarpa.

The city had three private companies to help operate over a dozen ambulatory vehicles across the city. Now one private company has parted ways, putting a strain on the department.

“The impact of that has been about an 18 percent increase to call volume or our personal, which we are trying to absorb, but we can not sustain that.”

So Tuesday, during the council meeting, the department asked for contingency dollars to be put to use for this life-saving situation.

“It would be seven firefighter EMTs, three to include overtime and equipment for those ten additional staff members for a total of $1,002,362.”

Money that will be used to help save lives and cut down on response time if someone needs help.

“The fire and EMS that’s in the budget under another category.” Which is the contingency fund used just for emergencies, helping EMTs who already work 24-hour shifts not be stretched thinner.

“We would be moving this money from where [we] were holding it into fire EMS and move it forward.”

The council does have $5.2 million budgeted for contingency, so the one million dollars for fire and EMS fits the bill.

