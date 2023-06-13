Business Break
Columbus City Council votes to add more funds to parks and recreation

(Source: Columbus Parks and Recreation Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the Columbus City Council meeting, city leaders expressed their concern for the baseball fields, saying there’s a lack of children’s equipment in the city parks.

Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder told the council that equipment is needed to make the field safe to play baseball and to uphold professional standards because of a lack of funding.

The department did receive five million dollars back in 2019 to fix things around the park, but Browder says, just like your car, parks need routine maintenance.

“One of the things I would like to see is shat to be listed what areas don’t have a funding source to be able to replenish, and, you know, actually renovate those parts. Because that wasn’t to me, I did not see it high on the priority list. So, that should have been one high on the priority list because we don’t have anything out there,” said Browder.

The council voted to add more money to the Parks and Recreation.

