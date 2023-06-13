Business Break
Columbus Police Department awarded public safety grant

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has been awarded a $1.6 million grant to help fight crime.

The money will go towards a video integration system - known as FUSUS. This system will allow private citizens to sign up for officials to pull surveillance video if a crime is committed.

The grant is part of $83-million overall in grants distributed across the Peach State.

“And basically what it allows us to do, in layman’s terms is you can pull shared information from private and public cameras, so individual companies can opt into the program in real time - CPD will be able to access, and sheriffs will be able to access complete video,” Mayor Skip Henderson said.

The Americus Police Department and the Randolph County Board of Commissioners also received portions of the grant money.

