Crash on I-185 N in Columbus leaving traffic at standstill, deputies investigate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A serious wreck on I-185 Northbound in Columbus has left traffic at a standstill.

As per the report from News Leader 9 crews, the collision occurred right before the exit for Manchester Expressway.

Crash on I-185 N leave traffic at standstill (WTVM)

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says, at this time, there is no confirmation of any fatalities. However, one driver is said to be in serious condition.

Deputies say a dog house dropped from a pickup truck in the middle of the interstate, where two cars both swerved to miss the object.

Drivers should expect a traffic delay if driving in the area and should take an alternate route if possible.

Stay with us as we keep you updated on the latest developments.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.