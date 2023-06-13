Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Harris County School District hosts ‘Pastries for Parapros’

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District will be hosting two recruiting events on June 20 and June 27 for people wanting to become a paraprofessional for the next school year.

Both events will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Harris County School District Central Office off of Barnes Mill Road.

During the event, people will be able to learn more information about the job and what it offers.

“To provide the best educational settings for our students, we are actively looking for people interested in being in the classroom to support students and teachers,” said Stacey Carlisle, HCSD assistant superintendent of human resources. “We had a great turnout for the first one. We hope to meet more potential candidates.”

Pastries for Parapros
Pastries for Parapros(Source: Harris County School District)

To learn more and apply for the paraprofessional job, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-185 N leave traffic at standstill
2 injured in I-185 N crash, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seeking more info
Columbus man sentenced to 60 years in prison on child molestation charges
Columbus man sentenced to 60 years in prison on child molestation charges
Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus
Vehicle crash leaves lanes blocked on I-185 NB in Columbus
Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity
Former President Donald Trump visits Waffle House
Former President Donald Trump visits Columbus Waffle House

Latest News

City of Auburn announces Juneteenth closures
Miracle Riders check in from Key West
Miracle Riders check in from Key West, Florida
Columbus Police Department awarded public safety grant
Columbus Police Department awarded public safety grant
Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus
Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus