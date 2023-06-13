Harris County School District hosts ‘Pastries for Parapros’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District will be hosting two recruiting events on June 20 and June 27 for people wanting to become a paraprofessional for the next school year.

Both events will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Harris County School District Central Office off of Barnes Mill Road.

During the event, people will be able to learn more information about the job and what it offers.

“To provide the best educational settings for our students, we are actively looking for people interested in being in the classroom to support students and teachers,” said Stacey Carlisle, HCSD assistant superintendent of human resources. “We had a great turnout for the first one. We hope to meet more potential candidates.”

Pastries for Parapros (Source: Harris County School District)

To learn more and apply for the paraprofessional job, click here.

