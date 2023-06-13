Mainly PM storms Tuesday, Even more unsettled mid-week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An active weather pattern is setting up with several rounds of rain and storms expected especially from early Wednesday into at least the first half of Thursday.

The weather setup favors waves of rain and storms the next few days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy on this Tuesday. Scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and storms around. There will be around a 50% coverage. A couple storms could be strong or even severe. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms are in the forecast Tuesday. A couple be strong or severe. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After a fairly dry start to the night, rain and storms are expected to start moving in late tonight and early Wednesday morning, impacting some of you for the morning commute. Get used to this as waves of storms swing in from the west and northwest at times Wednesday. These storms will be capable of producing severe weather at any time. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, damaging winds and large hail are the main threats in the worst storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Severe weather is possible the next few days, especially Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage goes way up Wednesday and perhaps even Thursday! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Realize that flooding is a possibility, too, with 3 to 5 inches of rain in the forecast for most of us through the week; a lot of that will fall from Tuesday through Thursday. The concern for flooding is higher, especially if a lot of that rain falls at once in a particular area.

Heavy rain at times the next several days could lead to some localized flooding. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We could have another couple batches of storms Thursday, especially the first part of the day. Not as many storms are anticipated by Friday, but I’m not sure we can keep it mostly dry for the weekend. As of now, from Saturday through early next week, I have a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms each day. Highs near 90 degrees.

A little quieter toward the end of the workweek. Hopefully, there will be more breaks in the rain toward the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

