Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than a week away from a popular northern based coffee shop and bakery’s opening day.

Tim Hortons will open Friday, June 16, on Veterans Parkway in Columbus and is the first ever Georgia location.

Our Tiffany Maddox was able to get a sneak peek of the restaurant known for it’s fresh coffee, doughnuts and cold beverages.

Staff were there for training before the big opening.

One staff member says she’s excited to welcome new customers to a different experience, and the owner explains why Tim Hortons is unique.

“I’m feeling both nervous and excited because it is my first job,” said Abigail Smith, employee. “I get to have regulars and get to know them and just have conversations with new people every day.”

“Our products are fresh. The breakfast sandwiches are not frozen nor premade, it’s freshly made per order,” said Abid Khutliwala, owner of the restaurant. “So customers can enjoy, they don’t have to worry about how it was made. It’s made in the store by our employees.”

Tim Hortons will officially start welcoming guests at 5 a.m. Friday, June 16. There will be tons of games a prizes on hand. The first 50 people in the drive through on Friday will earn a free cup of coffee for a whole year.

