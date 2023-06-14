ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Multiple rounds of storms expected Wednesday into early Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An unusual moderate, level 4, risk of severe weather encompasses most of the Chattahoochee Valley.

A Moderate Risk, Level 4, has been issued for much of the region Wednesday by the Storm Prediction Center. That is almost unheard of for June. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Storm Team 9 has declared Wednesday an Alert Center Action Day due to the fact multiple rounds of rain and storms are forecast to swing through the Chattahoochee Valley through at least Thursday morning. There is a pretty significant risk of some severe weather.

All threats of severe weather are on the table Wednesday, Wednesday night and even Thursday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, we expect a few different episodes of torrential rain and storms. In general, one Wednesday morning. Another at some point in the afternoon or evening followed by another widespread wave early Thursday. Any one of these could produce severe weather.

Here's an idea of what the radar may look like at times Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A front will remain stationary across the valley into Thursday at times giving us unsettled weather. (Source: WTVM Weather)

In addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning, all threats of severe weather are on the table, including: flash flooding, a swath of damaging winds, large hail up to the size of golf balls or baseballs and isolated tornadoes. While we don’t usually see tornadoes around here in June unless there’s a landfalling tropical system, we can’t rule them out this go around due to strong updrafts and wind fields in the atmosphere.

Damaging winds, large hail, flooding and even tornadoes are possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Make sure you stay up-to-date with the weather by watching us on air and the latest videos on the WTVM Weather app. Be ready to take action if any kind of warning is issued for your area. Damage and/or power outages is a very real possibility for parts of our area. Flooding can be more of a widespread concern with widespread totals of 2 to 6 inches of rainfall in the forecast through Thursday; one or two spots could see up to 8 inches of rain.

Flash flooding is a possibility through Thursday. Never drive through flooded roads. (Source: WTVM Weather)

By late Thursday and early Friday, rainfall and storms should be less frequent. A few isolated storms are still possible Friday. While we don’t anticipate as many storms for the weekend, some increase in moisture and rain coverage is expected again over the weekend. We are maintaining about a 40-50% coverage of scattered showers and storms. That means some of our outdoor plans will probably be disrupted, but it won’t be a washout. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The pattern changes very little going into early next week.

Fewer storms Friday with scattered, more typical storms returning over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

