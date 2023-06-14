Business Break
Columbus church set to host back to school city-wide revival
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus will be hosting a ‘City-wide Back 2 School Revival’.

The event is set for Monday, July 24 though Wednesday, July 26.

The guest preacher will be Reverend Paul A. Little II from Mt. Zion Church in Macon, Georgia.

Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church is located at 222 Fifth Street in Columbus.

