Columbus church set to host back to school city-wide revival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus will be hosting a ‘City-wide Back 2 School Revival’.

The event is set for Monday, July 24 though Wednesday, July 26.

The guest preacher will be Reverend Paul A. Little II from Mt. Zion Church in Macon, Georgia.

Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church is located at 222 Fifth Street in Columbus.

