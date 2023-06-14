Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus resident faces up to over 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft following an investigation triggered by a citizen complaint.
According to court documents, Amanah Childs, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of each crime before US District Judge Clay Land on June 13.
Officials say Childs faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the wire fraud charge and up to two years for aggravated identity theft. Additionally, the defendant faces a max of three years of supervised release and an up to $250,000 fine for each count.
Sentencing for this case is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.