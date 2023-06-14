Columbus Tech closed due to inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to inclement weather conditions, the Columbus Technical College campus is closed and all classes are canceled until 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15. The college is closely monitoring the weather and will provide an update regarding campus status.

When classes are canceled and the campus is closed, all academic activities, including online classes, exams, internships, clinicals, etc., are also canceled. Please follow all CTC social media platforms for continuing coverage and updates.

