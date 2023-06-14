Fort Moore invites public to Independence Celebration, fireworks show

FORT MOORE, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Moore’s Maneuver Center of Excellence is welcoming the Chattahoochee Valley to its annual Independence Celebration.

The celebration is set to take place on Saturday, June 24, from 5 - 11 p.m., on York and Gardner Fields at McGinnis-Wickam Hall, Building 4.

The event is free and open to the public and provides an exceptional opportunity for our military and local communities to come together in celebration of our nation’s independence.

This year’s activities include a children’s fun zone, aerial demonstrations by the Silver Wings and Fries & Spies, an opportunity to use the 34-foot jump towers, and a chance to “Meet Your Army”!

There will also be musical entertainment that includes Texas DJ Black Rhino Sound, southern rock ‘n’ roll band Black Stone Cherry, and country music upstart Jameson Rodgers.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will conclude the evening with a performance to a fireworks display.

To check out the schedule of events, click HERE.

