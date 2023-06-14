Business Break
Harris Co. School District cancels all summer classes, activities

Harris Co. School District cancels all summer classes, activities
(Source: Harris County School District)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District cancelled all operations for students and staff for Wednesday, June 14 due to the severe weather threat and flash food watch in the county.

These operations include summer classes, the summer feeding program, and athletic activities.

For more information on Harris County announcements, click HERE.

