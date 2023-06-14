Harris Co. School District cancels all summer classes, activities
Jun. 14, 2023
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District cancelled all operations for students and staff for Wednesday, June 14 due to the severe weather threat and flash food watch in the county.
These operations include summer classes, the summer feeding program, and athletic activities.
