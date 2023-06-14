Legendary track and field athlete and coach, Harvey Glance passes at 66

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Olympic gold medalist and former Auburn track star and coach Harvey Glance has passed at 66.

According to reports, The Phenix City native went into Cardiac arrest last week and passed away on Monday at an Arizona hospital.

Before Auburn, Glance attended Central High School. He started competing at the meek age of seven. Growing up, Glance would lace up his combat boots, throw on a sweat suit, and head on his daily five-mile run.

Glance was a three-time Olympian and won Gold at the 1976 Olympics.

During his time at Auburn University, he won the 100-meter race in back-to-back years at the NCAA Championships. In 1976, he also was the champion in the 200-meter race.

In his freshman season on the plains, he tied Willie Smiths 55-meter freshman record of 6.14 and it still holds to this day.

During his historic career at the university, he won 14 SEC Championships and led the Tigers to successive SEC Indoor Championships between 1977 and 1979.

He was a member of “The Fabulous Four”, a group of sprinters that set more school and conference records than any other foursome in the Southeastern Conference history. The group consisted of Tony Easley, James Walker, and Smith.

John Lewter was added, and the group became known as “The Auburn Five”. They were named America’s leading track athletes of the ‘70s by Track and Field News.

After his athletic career, he returned to Auburn in 1991 to serve as their head coach till 1996, making him the first Black head coach at the university in any sport. In that same year, he was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Chattahoochee Valley Hall of Fame.

He concluded his college coaching career at the University of Alabama from 1997-2011.

Upon retirement in 2011, Glance continued as a personal coach for Kirani James, who won the 400-meter event at the 2011 world championships in Daegu, South Korea, and in the 2012 Olympics in London, United Kingdom.

Glance received the Congressional Gold Medal of Freedom in 2008.

We here at WTVM wish the Glance family our deepest condolences during this time.

May Harvey’s legacy forever live on throughout the sports world and the Chattahoochee Valley.

