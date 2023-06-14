Business Break
New fitness studio coming to Whitesville Road in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new fitness studio is opening soon in north Columbus.

HOTWORX is a 24-hour infrared fitness studio that is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session.

The workouts range from 15 to 30 minutes with up to three members per session.

An opening date has not yet been announced. The studio is located at 6367 Whitesville Road Suite 300 in Columbus. For more information on the studio, click HERE.

