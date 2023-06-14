Business Break
Non-profit awards city of Lafayette grant to purchase weather radios

By Reagan Ranzer
Jun. 14, 2023
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A non-profit has awarded the city of Lafayette a 5-thousand-dollar grant to purchase weather radios in Chambers County.

At the Chamber County courthouse, volunteers, state representatives, and city officials gathered where batteries were put into more than 100 weather radios for seniors here in the area.

“What better time is it then to give away weather radios today, when were expecting bad weather this afternoon,” says Toney Thomas.

The city of Lafayette was awarded a 5,000-dollar grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council, to purchase weather radios for Lafayette and Lanett Senior Center participants.

“Hopefully these will add more protection for our senior citizens,” State Rep of the 37th District Bob Fincher.

State representative of district 38, which covers Lee and Chambers County, Debbie Wood says they are in the Georgia network for news, and rely heavily on stations like WTVM for East Alabama coverage.

“We depend on radio to give us information and all types of media, so that we can ensure we know what’s coming,” says Wood.

The weather radios alert instant messages on different types of storms from tornados, floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, and fires.

Chairman of the board of directors for senior services, and former Valley City Councilman Ray Edwards says the alert on the weather radio is loud enough for seniors to hear, and alert them to what is going on.

“If you have a storm coming through, an alert comes directly from the national weather service, and that will set the alarm off,” says Edwards.

The city is hoping to receive more weather radios in the future, to hand out to more residents in the area..

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

