Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Person struck by lightning in Troup County, sheriff says

ANF - Breaking News
ANF - Breaking News(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person working outside when severe weather was moving through on Wednesday was struck by lightning, the sheriff’s office in Troup County said.

Sgt. Stewart Smith said that just before 3 p.m. Troup County Fire responded to a person struck by near the area of Old Airport Road in LaGrange.

Smith told Atlanta News First that the victim was not transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story and our crew is in route to the scene.

>> DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP

>> WATCH LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO suspect Marcel Hawkins
Suspect arrested for I-185 accident, leaving 2 seriously injured
Joseph Smith, Kala Melton
Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
MCSO suspect Quondarious Thomas
Suspect arrested on 4 counts of felony aggravated assault
New developments coming soon to Phenix City
New developments coming soon to Phenix City

Latest News

Columbus driving school owner shares safety tips for driving in rain
Columbus police, coroner at scene on Wedgefield Court
Deadly shooting investigation underway on Wedgefield Ct. in Columbus
3 of 4 defendants in deadly 2020 Columbus nightclub shooting plead guilty
String of burglaries plaguing surrounding businesses near Wynnton Rd. in Columbus
Full Interview with Al Barber with Barber's Driving School