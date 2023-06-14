Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Punishing winds, possible tornadoes inflict damage as storms cross US South

Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.
Damage from severe weather was reported Wednesday in Alabama.(BRADLEY BEDWELL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Damaging winds and possible tornadoes toppled trees, damaged buildings and blew cars off a highway Wednesday as powerful storms crossed the South from Texas to Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings, mainly in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia, and cautioned that gusts of hurricane-force winds exceeding 90 mph (145 kph) were possible in parts of northeast Louisiana and central Mississippi. Some areas also were pelted with large hail.

In Alabama, the Eufaula Police Department said confirmed tornado damage was reported in the city near the Georgia state line. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs told WSFA-TV that no injuries were immediately reported, but the storm collapsed a wall of a building and downed 30 or 40 trees.

Local news outlets showed viewer-submitted video of a tornado rumbling through nearby Henry County, Alabama, and of roof damage in the area.

In southwest Georgia, officials were reporting downed trees and snapped power lines, said Richard Martin, emergency management director for rural Calhoun County. Connie Hobbs, the elected commission chairman for neighboring Baker County, said hail stones up to golf-ball size had fallen in her yard.

Sheriff Larry Rowe of Cass County in eastern Texas told KYTX-TV that some vehicles were blown off a highway Wednesday afternoon as the county was under a tornado warning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn Univ. campus security investigating suspicious area activity
Joseph Smith, Kala Melton
Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested
Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus
Tim Hortons to hold grand opening June 16 in Columbus
Crash on I-185 N leave traffic at standstill
2 injured in I-185 N crash, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seeking more info
Rondivious Loveless, Javonte Johnson
Two men arrested in ongoing regional mail fraud investigation in Auburn

Latest News

MCSO suspect Marcel Hawkins
Suspect arrested for I-185 accident, leaving 2 seriously injured
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Court hears arguments over records related to Biden gift of Senate papers to University of Delaware
The lawsuit alleged Starbucks was taking steps to “punish white employees who had not been...
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
University honors hospital service dog with 'dogree'
Severe weather threat Wednesday
ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Multiple rounds of storms expected Wednesday into early Thursday