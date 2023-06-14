Road closures in Lee County due to flooding

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are multiple roads flooded in Lee County, according to the Lee Co. Emergency Management Agency.

EMA personnel are working to place barricades out to block flooded roadways. Below is a list of blocked roadways due to flooding:

OPELIKA BARRICADES

1200 Block of Staley Ave

1st Ave at Piggly Wiggly (Simmons to 16th)

Columbus Parkway at N Uniroyal

ADDITIONAL ROADWAY FLOODING

Opelika:

Marvyn Parkway at Reynolds Outdoors

Rockybrook Road at Hillflo Ave

Auburn:

S. College St at Miller

N. Gay at Opelika Road

Gateway Drive at Academy Drive

E. Glenn at N. Ross

The following roadways have since been cleared:

Marvyn Parkway at Railroad Overpass

2nd Avenue near Pawn Central

10th Street near Opelika Police Department

10th Street near 3rd Ave

Pepperell Pkwy at Pleasant

1st Avenue near Opelika Dental

Auburn Street at the Lee Co. Schools Bus Shop

Old Opelika Road at Pepperell Parkway

County Road 73 Westbound

