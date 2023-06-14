Road closures in Lee County due to flooding
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are multiple roads flooded in Lee County, according to the Lee Co. Emergency Management Agency.
EMA personnel are working to place barricades out to block flooded roadways. Below is a list of blocked roadways due to flooding:
OPELIKA BARRICADES
- 1200 Block of Staley Ave
- 1st Ave at Piggly Wiggly (Simmons to 16th)
- Columbus Parkway at N Uniroyal
ADDITIONAL ROADWAY FLOODING
Opelika:
- Marvyn Parkway at Reynolds Outdoors
- Rockybrook Road at Hillflo Ave
Auburn:
- S. College St at Miller
- N. Gay at Opelika Road
- Gateway Drive at Academy Drive
- E. Glenn at N. Ross
The following roadways have since been cleared:
- Marvyn Parkway at Railroad Overpass
- 2nd Avenue near Pawn Central
- 10th Street near Opelika Police Department
- 10th Street near 3rd Ave
- Pepperell Pkwy at Pleasant
- 1st Avenue near Opelika Dental
- Auburn Street at the Lee Co. Schools Bus Shop
- Old Opelika Road at Pepperell Parkway
- County Road 73 Westbound
