Severe Weather Threat Continues Wednesday Night & Overnight; More Storms Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
A front will remain stationary across the valley into Thursday at times giving us unsettled...
A front will remain stationary across the valley into Thursday at times giving us unsettled weather.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The risk for intense rain and wind will continue across parts of the Chattahoochee Valley into tonight and overnight. We will keep our eye on things for you, but it appears the greatest risk would be along and south of US Highway 82. We all could see additional rain and storms overnight, so stay weather alert with our WTVM app. Thursday will feature more rain and storms, especially during the first part of the day, but it still appears that Friday will be the day with the lowest chance of rain out of this forecast. For your Father’s Day weekend, get ready for a 30-50% coverage of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening - not a washout, but you’ll want to make sure you have the umbrella on standby, and a backup plan, in case you have something going on outdoors. For the first and middle parts of next week, the rain and storm chances will continue - coverage will be around 40%, but when you look at the big picture, we will see much less rain than yesterday, today, and Thursday. There is a chance we could dry things out by the end of next week. Highs by that point will warm back up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

