Suspect arrested on 4 counts of felony aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect on 4 counts of aggravated assault.

According to officials, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a joint operation with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, in which they successfully located and arrested Quondarious Thomas.

Officials say Thomas had multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated assault. After a brief foot pursuit, Thomas was taken into custody at North Ave and 21st St., without further incident.

They say the agencies also recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm firearm that Thomas discarded, while attempting to flee from capture. The firearm recovered had previously been reported as stolen, through the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, Thomas was charged with the following:

4 counts felony aggravated assault

felony theft by receiving stolen property - firearm

obstruction of a law enforcement officer

