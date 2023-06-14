Suspect arrested for I-185 accident, leaving 2 seriously injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in connection to an accident that left two individuals seriously injured.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on June 14, officials arrested Marcel Hawkins in connection to the accident.

MCSO I-185 accident (Source: MCSO)

Officials say that Hawkins was charged with the following charges:

leaving the scene of the accident.

duty to report an accident.

unsecured load.

reckless conduct.

They say Hawkins knowingly left the scene, after a dog house fell from a pickup truck he was driving, causing two vehicles to collide.

The status of the two individuals seriously injured in the accident in unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.