Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus drug bust leads to the arrest of two individuals on multiple drug charges.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on Earline Avenue, where heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered.

As a result, validated gang member Joseph Smith and Kala Melton were arrested and charged with the following,

Felony heroin trafficking

Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug-related objects

The suspects were both taken to the Muscogee County Jail. Sheriff Greg Countryman says this case remains under investigation.

