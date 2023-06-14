Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus drug bust leads to the arrest of two individuals on multiple drug charges.
According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on Earline Avenue, where heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered.
As a result, validated gang member Joseph Smith and Kala Melton were arrested and charged with the following,
- Felony heroin trafficking
- Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug-related objects
The suspects were both taken to the Muscogee County Jail. Sheriff Greg Countryman says this case remains under investigation.
