Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested

Joseph Smith, Kala Melton
Joseph Smith, Kala Melton(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus drug bust leads to the arrest of two individuals on multiple drug charges.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant on Earline Avenue, where heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered.

As a result, validated gang member Joseph Smith and Kala Melton were arrested and charged with the following,

  • Felony heroin trafficking
  • Felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug-related objects

The suspects were both taken to the Muscogee County Jail. Sheriff Greg Countryman says this case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

