2nd annual ‘Celebration of African American Broadcasters’ hosted in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second annual ‘Celebration of African American Broadcasters’ was hosted on June 14 for the first time in the Fountain City.

Last year’s celebration was held in Atlanta at the State Capital, and several broadcasters were recognized.

This year, several people received honors including; including the CEO of Davis Broadcasting, Greg Davis, program director of Davis Broadcasting, Michael Soul Muhammed, and Al Haynes of PMB Broadcasting.

Edgar Champagne emceed the event, and Rasheeda Ali, “Queen Rasheeda,” gave the broadcasting history.

“We appreciate people who in all aspects of life, in radio, in television, people that do a lot of jobs, and this is just a small way to reach out to this particular part of our economy, the people who make the memories in this area, saying thank you for what you do every day,” said Senator Ed Harrison.

Several broadcasters were in attendance from the past and present from each radio station around the area, along with friends and family.

