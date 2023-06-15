Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

3 of 4 defendants in deadly 2020 Columbus nightclub shooting plead guilty

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three of four remaining defendants tied to the 2020 Foxy Lady Lounge parking lot shooting in Columbus entered a guilty plea this morning in Superior Court.

Court documents say police were called to the scene of the nightclub on Victory Drive around 2:15 p.m. and discovered 40-year-old Samuel Devoid London suffering from a gunshot wound.

London was taken to a local Columbus hospital, where he was later pronounced dead slightly after 3 a.m.

All four defendants are charged with the death of London, who was shot, according to police, during a car break-in operation.

Santonio WIlliams is the fourth lone-defendant as he will not make a deal.

Each guilty-pleading defendant was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO suspect Marcel Hawkins
Suspect arrested for I-185 accident, leaving 2 seriously injured
Joseph Smith, Kala Melton
Warrant execution on Earline Ave. in Columbus leads to drug bust, 2 arrested
MCSO suspect Quondarious Thomas
Suspect arrested on 4 counts of felony aggravated assault
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
Columbus resident pleads guilty, faces up to 22 years for wire fraud, ID theft
New developments coming soon to Phenix City
New developments coming soon to Phenix City

Latest News

Girls Inc. Columbus-Phenix City holds event unveiling mural by alum
Girls Inc. Columbus-Phenix City holds event unveiling mural by alum
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Girls Inc. Columbus-Phenix City holds event unveiling mural by alum
Girls Inc. Columbus-Phenix City holds event unveiling mural by alum
Phenix City police are asking for help to identify suspects
Phenix City police asking for help in identifying suspects