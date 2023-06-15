3 of 4 defendants in deadly 2020 Columbus nightclub shooting plead guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three of four remaining defendants tied to the 2020 Foxy Lady Lounge parking lot shooting in Columbus entered a guilty plea this morning in Superior Court.

Court documents say police were called to the scene of the nightclub on Victory Drive around 2:15 p.m. and discovered 40-year-old Samuel Devoid London suffering from a gunshot wound.

London was taken to a local Columbus hospital, where he was later pronounced dead slightly after 3 a.m.

All four defendants are charged with the death of London, who was shot, according to police, during a car break-in operation.

Santonio WIlliams is the fourth lone-defendant as he will not make a deal.

Each guilty-pleading defendant was sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.