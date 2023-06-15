Auburn Hockey Club moves to newly-formed division

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Club Hockey will be moving up to the D1 division of College Hockey South and AAU hockey’s new league.

The team will be joined by SEC rivals Alabama and Georgia. Tampa and South Carolina are the two other teams that will round out the southern region.

This move comes after Auburn was invited to participate in the national tournament and proved that they are one of the best teams in the south.

“So, this is the inaugural pilot season, technically it should be. We’re ironing out a lot of technical issues this season, so it may not be perfect. Next season it should be full, here we go kinda thing,” said President Cam Denk.

There will be 16 teams total, 11 of which will come from New York. The number of games that the Tigers will play will increase as they will be playing teams across all three of the divisions.

Even with the move to D1 the hockey team is still on the club level and will continue to operate under Auburn’s Club Sports department at the university’s recreation center.

“With this jump to division one, it’s obviously a little more prestigious, a little bit more serious with everything revolving around it,” said Vice President Jack Sparago.

Besides growing the team, they are looking to grow the media staff. Students at the university are the main target, and they are encouraged to apply. Intake forms have been posted on all the social media pages for the team.

In the future, the Tigers also hope to host a show case with teams from across the nation. There has also been a rumor about an SEC tournament happening which has the team stocked.

Sparago described the team as being Jubilant over this new change.

“I’ve spoken to a couple guys. A lot more guys are hitting the ice a little bit more whenever they can between their jobs that they’re doing. Or hitting the gym a little bit more. So they are pumped up for it,” said Sparago.

The team hopes to host fun events at all their home games to help draw fans and students in. Games will continue to be played at the Columbus Ice Rink at the Civic Center. Tickets will be sold on the team’s website along with in person at the games. Students get in for free.

The number of games for the season is set to increase, giving fans and students more of a change to support the team.

More information will be released through the summer as details become solidified. For tickets and more information visit Auhockey.club.

