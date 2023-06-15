Business Break
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Auburn parents have been arrested following the death of their six-year-old child, police say.

According to authorities, the Auburn Police and Fire Department were called to the 2200 block of Core Drive concerning the medical distress of a child that led to the arrests of Mark Edward Watford and Kelly West Watford.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found a six-year-old boy unresponsive and not breathing. Soon after, life-saving measures quickly began in an attempt to revive the child.

The six-year-old was then taken to East Alabama Health, where the life-saving measures continued. He was later pronounced dead, despite the revival medical efforts.

During an investigation by APD, it was discovered that suspicious events were surrounding the child’s death. Evidence during both medical treatment and a post-mortem examination revealed proof consistent with a drowning.

Additionally, investigators observed that the child appeared highly malnourished, only weighing about 21 pounds. More evidence proving prolonged willful abuse and maltreatment was also found.

Mark Watford was charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held on a $30,000 bond, while Kelly was charged with felony murder with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

