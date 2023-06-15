Columbus man sentenced to over 16 years in prison

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 29-year-old man was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison by a federal judge on June 14 due to a series of armed robberies committed by him and his brother in 2021.

The sentencing also includes three years of supervised release for Quentin Anderson.

According to court documents, Anderson and Janerio Jones robbed seven businesses in Columbus between Jan. 18, 2021 and Feb. 22, 2021.

On February 24, Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit an offense.

27-year-old Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence on Dec. 20, 2022.

He faces a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of robbery along with a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearm charge.

“In the span of a few days, the defendants charted a path of violent armed robberies at multiple businesses across Columbus. Thanks to the collaborative effort with our state and federal partners, these individuals were arrested before they could terrorize another business and its employees. The recent sentencing and plea send a clear message that acts of armed robbery will not be tolerated in our community,” said Columbus Police Department Deputy Chief Lance Deaton.

Jones’s sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.