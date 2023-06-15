Girls Inc. Columbus-Phenix City holds event unveiling mural by alum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. is working to inspire young girls to embrace their inner strength, intelligence and boldness. Strong, Smart and Bold is the motto.

Today, they unveiled some artwork painted by one of their very own alumnae.

Everyone was welcomed to Girls Inc.’s Columbus-Phenix City Dorothy Hyatt Center on Kolb Avenue as they showed off the new mural in the teen center, painted by Kanisha Oxford.

Oxford is a talented artist and recent Savannah College of Art and Design graduate, also known as SCAD.

“Every little girl needs to know they’re enough, whether it be how they look, no matter. Everybody is different. Everybody is unique. Everybody has their own thing. Like, you are enough. Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re not,” said Oxford. “Support Girls Inc. and support any local artist from wherever you’re from. I’m from Columbus but support anybody that you can.”

To learn more about Kanisha Oxford, you can find her on social media platforms as “Kanisha Creates”.

