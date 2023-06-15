Business Break
Judge sentences Coley McCraney for 1999 double murders

Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.(WTVY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dale County Judge has sentenced Coley McCraney to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The sentencing hearing was held on Thursday in Ozark.

McCraney was found guilty in April for the murders of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The jury found McCraney guilty of two counts of capital murder shooting into an occupied vehicle, capital murder of two or more people, and capital murder during the course of another felony (rape).

McCraney was indicted in 2019 for the 1999 murders of the 17-year-old Dothan teens. The teens’ bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s vehicle. Both had been shot to death. Their deaths remained part of a high-profile cold case for years until DNA evidence was revealed that implicated McCraney.

McCraney’s defense team is seeking to overturn the conviction on the basis of jury misconduct. A judge set a date in July for a hearing to decide if there will be a new trial.

