LaGrange Police warns residents of an ongoing scam

LPD logo
LPD logo(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam.

The LPD is advising residents that if they receive a phone call from someone saying that they are an officer or an employee with the LPD, requesting money or donations, to ignore the call.

The LPD asks residents to not send money or provide bank information to people you don’t know over the phone.

The LPD also says they wont contact citizens via phone requesting money or donations.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

