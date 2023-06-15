LaGrange Police warns residents of an ongoing scam

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam.

The LPD is advising residents that if they receive a phone call from someone saying that they are an officer or an employee with the LPD, requesting money or donations, to ignore the call.

The LPD asks residents to not send money or provide bank information to people you don’t know over the phone.

The LPD also says they wont contact citizens via phone requesting money or donations.

