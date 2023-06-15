Miracle Riders returning to Columbus after 26-day charity ride

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are set to conclude their 26-day charity ride on Friday beginning at the National Infantry Museum and ending in Uptown Columbus.

At the National Infantry Museum, the Riders will be greeted by their spouses and friends. Then, they will continue along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk to the concert stage on Broadway in Uptown Columbus.

There will also be a free concert by A1A - the official Jimmy Buffet tribute band. The conclusion of the ride will start at 6:30 p.m.

During the 26-day charity ride, the Miracle Riders traveled more than 11,100 miles to different parts of the U.S. to raise money for Columbus State University’s nursing program.

Their goal was to raise $300,000 this year, and they will announce the amount of money they raised during a program on stage, hosted by Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.